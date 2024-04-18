That side was Birmingham City, who lost 2-0 to the Millers at St Andrew’s in the Scot’s swansong just over eight-and-a-half years ago.

Blues face a Rotherham team led by Evans again on Saturday, with chairman Tony Stewart having elected to go back to the future after taking the decision to sack Leam Richardson - just four months into a two-and-a-half year deal. His number two Rob Kelly has also left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being granted permission to speak with League One outfit Stevenage, Rotherham quickly thrashed out terms with Evans and a financial package was paid to the Hertfordshire club.

Look who's back: Steve Evans, pictured towards the end of his first spell as Rotherham United manager in 2015, is back at the New York Stadium. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The ex-Leeds United chief, 61, who had a golden stint at Rotherham from April 2012 to September 2015 which saw the Millers achieve back-to-back promotions and retain their second-tier status, was considered for the position last November, prior to the decision to eventually opt for Richardson.

At the time, Evans spoke of maintaining a ‘great affinity’ for Stewart and a ‘really good football club.’

Despite public declarations earlier this year that Richardson was to be the man entrusted with rebuilding the Millers following a relegation which was on the cards prior to his arrival in December, Stewart has now had a rethink and turned to Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A run of just two victories in 24 matches in all competitions prompted Stewart’s decision to change course with board members being ‘unanimously in agreement’ according to a club statement.

Evans will be assisted by long-time right-hand man Paul Raynor.

A desire for a fourth successive promotion back to the second tier under his watch ‘at the first time of asking’ has also been cited by Stewart in his decision making.

That statement seems to conveys a message that a quick return to the Championship will now take priority over restructuring wider aspects of the footballing side of the club which Richardson was so keen to see improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart said: "On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor back to the football club.

"Leam and Rob’s departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

"In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United ‘DNA’ and know what it takes to build a successful team.

"They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans won 72 of his 173 matches in charge of the Millers in his first spell with a very impressive win ratio of 41.6 per cent.