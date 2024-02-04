His words follow another defeat in the Championship, this one being 2-0 at home to promotion-chasing Southampton.

It leaves the Millers rooted to the foot of the table, 12 points from safety with 17 games remaining.

First-half goals from Jan Bednarek and Adam Armstrong saw the Saints move back above Leeds United and up to second in the standings.

NOT THIS TIME: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson stops Southampton's Adam Armstrong from scoring at the Aesseal New York Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

The result at the AESSEAL New York Stadium also extended Southampton’s unbeaten run to 23 matches.

“Southampton were exactly what we expected,” said Millers head coach Richardson. “They’re a team full of quality and going very well. We knew the challenges we were going to face.

“The only disappointing thing is the way we started the game. Second half was more like us without creating massive chances.

“They could control the game a little bit more. It was a tough afternoon for the boys.”

HARD_FOUGHT: Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill and Southampton's Flynn Downes battle for the ball at the Aesseal New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Richardson knows he has to keep rallying his players after just one win going back to October.

He added: “We either feel sorry for ourselves and don’t do anything about it or we meet the challenges.

“We should never be OK with losing 2-0 to Southampton because we want a competitive environment.

“You either meet the challenge head on or you back off. I would rather go and be pro-active. If you’re going to lose, lose being the best version of yourself.

TOUGH DAY: Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson, pictured opn the touchline during the 2-0 defeat to Southampton at the New York Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“The challenge was to go and win the second half and we possibly could have done.”

Centre-half Bednarek put Southampton in front with just four minutes on the clock when he reacted fastest to a ricochet in the box to head beyond Viktor Johansson.

Adam Armstrong netted the second in the 38th minute after Ryan Fraser had laid cleverly into his path for a simple finish.

The Millers then had Johansson to thank for keeping it to just two when he kept out Will Smallbone’s drive.

Southampton could afford to cruise through the second half but came close to adding a third when new lean signing David Brooks fired just off target.

Rotherham huffed and puffed after the break but could not get back into the game, with Gavin Bazunu denying them a late consolation when he kept out Ollie Rathbone’s volley.

Saints manager Russell Martin is looking for more of the same from his players as they face six more games in a hectic February.

“I really enjoyed the performance and the control we had,” said Martin. “Their goalie made some really good saves and we should have scored a couple more goals. We limited them to very little.

“They really looked after each other. They fought so hard and ran so hard out of possession – especially from direct balls and long throws. It was really tough to play against.

“I am really proud of the players. It was a tough pitch compared to what the guys play on. The players said it was the toughest they have played on all season.

“We had a joke at breakfast about going 20-odd unbeaten and still being fourth. That’s the level of the competition, it’s outstanding and it’s great to be involved in. The lads are just head on and enjoying the opportunity.

“The players keep showing the humility and hunger. Hopefully we can keep enjoying this feeling for as long as possible. We will focus on ourselves and keep learning and growing as much as we can.

“It’s going to be a relentless month. We need to keep pushing the players.”

Rotherham United: Johansson, Kioso (Appiah 85), Odofin, Morrison, Peltier, Revan (Seriki 85), Lindsay (Rathbone 61), Tiehi, Clucas, Cafu (Eaves 88), Hugill (Nombe 62). Unused substitutes: Rinomhota, Wyke, Humphreys, Phillips.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Smallbone, Downes (Rothwell 73), S Armstrong (Charles 89), A Armstrong, Adams (Mara 81), Fraser (Brooks 74). Unused substitutes: Stephens, Lumley, Edozie, Meghoma, Dibling.