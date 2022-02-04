Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley: Why new signing can only help Chiedozie Ogbene

Right wing-back Osei-Tutu will not be involved against Accrington Stanley in League One today, staying with parent club Arsenal until Tuesday. He will come with an exciting billing from Warne, who says he is quicker even than Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international was outstanding at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, making the second goal and scoring the third which allowed him a breather in the closing stages.

“Because we want crosses our widemen always go on the outside but we’ve just been trying in the last few weeks to encourage Cheo to come inside every now and then,” said Warne. “I’m really pleased he’s got another goal with his left foot.

Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates scoring scores the Millers' third goal at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“With regards to bringing someone in, it was to get more out of Cheo but not in the way you think. If he plays 70 minutes there, 90 there and 30 there, would them performances be greater than if it was 90, 90, 90? Especially with the power lads, that’s how they get injured and fatigued and performances drop.

“However, there’s no disputing the fact if you’ve got someone biting at your heels desperate to play it does focus your mind and keeps performances high.”

Warne is trying to balance the consistency needed to stay at the top of the table with Wigan Athletic breathing down their neck and Sunderland set to be reinvigorated by Jermaine Defoe and a new manager, with not asking too much.