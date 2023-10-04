ON THE first anniversary of his time in charge at Rotherham United, Matt Taylor has plenty to ponder.

The Millers chief has swam in Championship waters which have been decidedly choppy at times.

But he has kept his head above water and earned the respect of his club's supporters and second-tier observers in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping the Millers in the division last season was a fine achievement. Should Rotherham maintain their Championship status next May, it will be an equally excellent feat, make no mistake.

Matt Taylor celebrates a year in charge of Rotherham United this week. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Given what Taylor must come up against on not just every match-day, but working day.

He must continue to swim with the sharks.

Availability issues have stalked the young Millers chief continually since his arrival from Exeter City and the build-up to this evening's game is no different, even if their options look a little bit better with Cafu and Grant Hall in the mix tonight along with Lee Peltier.

On his Championship experiences thus far, Taylor said: "It's incredible.

The highlight of Matt Taylor's time in charge was securing their Championship status on May 1 with a win against Middlesbrough (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The depths of the squads, the clubs must have this. It takes its toll, people say it's the most demanding league in the world and you can understand why.

"I am sure it lacks quality in certain moments and certainly at Rotherham United, of course we do.

"But in terms of the actual demands, it's incredible to witness and battle and where we are in terms of what we have available and what we can put out there every single day, let alone every single game. But it makes it all the more worthwhile if you believe you can do it and we showed we could last season and we can certainly do it this season."

As it stands, the Millers home form is keeping them in with a fighting chance of achieving their aims of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally, Taylor is wise enough to know that the club's away statistics must start to improve incrementally to give themselves true hope.

But first things first. Bristol City present enough of a challenge in itself, with the Robins having been beaten just once in four away games this term.

Taylor added: "There is no bigger aspect than our home games.

"We should have got more out of Blackburn and apart from the last 20 minutes against Leicester, we were really in that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We beat a serious team in Norwich and Preston were top of the league and we competed with them.

"The pressure is to address the away form because the pressure on our home form will become too much."

On his team news for the encounter with the Robins on Wednesday, Taylor - who will celebrate his first anniversary in charge of the club - commented: “Yes, they (Cafu and Hall) should be involved.