Matt Taylor admits Rotherham United are still trying to find the best formation for certain games.

The Millers harked back to Paul Warne's days when they began in a 3-5-2 shape at Luton Town on Saturday, ending in a 4-4-2 in an unsuccessful attempt to get more help for centre-forward Jordan Hughill.

Matches against Burnley are won or more often lost in midfield, so Taylor needs the right balance there when they visit on Tuesday. It would be a huge boost were Ben Wiles able to return after ankle surgery.

“The change of shape was down to a few factors," explained Taylor. "Freshness and injuries played a part but so did the need to get more bodies around Jordan.

CLOSE TO A RETURN: Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles

“We felt partnering him with Chieo (Ogbene) could hurt the opposition, but we weren't good enough with our use of the ball. They had very little to feed from.

“We're always looking at ways in which we can hurt the opposition and create more chances. We don't always function as well as we'd like with two strikers on.

“We know what we want to look like at home and we'll keep on adjusting depending on the players we have available.

"We inherited a 3-5-2 system and moved a little bit in January (to a 4-3-3) thanks to the players we brought in and Shane Ferguson's return from injury. Within games we've changed shape as well.

“Flexibility is very important because we're having to put players into positions where they maybe aren't used to playing because of our injury situation."

Midfielder Wiles, whose grandfather Eddie Colquhoun died on Sunday, has been out since Boxing Day.

“Ben Wiles is in with a chance, maybe not in the same capacity as we’d like, but certainly a chance of affecting the pitch in some capacity in the coming games," said Taylor.

“Shane Ferguson is in contention after his injection towards the back end of last week.

“He has a chance for Tuesday night, as does Tom (Eaves).

“Tyler (Blackett) has a hamstring issue. Tuesday is going to come around a little too quickly. It's a race against time for the weekend.”

Last six games: Rotherham United LDWDLL; Burnley DWWDLW

Referee: R Madley (Huddersfield)