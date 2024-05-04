Amid a litany of damning statistics in 2023-24, that is a particularly stark one for the relegated Millers, whose season has been one of the most torrid, in terms of results, across the EFL in recent years.

Another stark number is the fact that regardless of destination, home or away, Rotherham have scored in just one game in their past 11 outings.

Steve Evans is still waiting for the first goal of his second coming at the club he adores. Ending that particular run, allied to hopefully bagging the first win of his second spell in charge means that United’s sign-off against Cardiff City does not constitute a dead rubber for the Scot.

Steve Evans, manager of Rotherham United, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

He said: "It’s very important. You only get one opportunity to play your final game in front of their home supporters and these supporters have had the toughest football season for many a time.

"So it would be good to reward them with a similar performance to Birmingham, in all honesty, but with a goal or two to add to it.

"I think it’s a long time since they have seen a goal in Rotherham colours and me as well to win a game (as manager).

"Of course, it’s the last day where we as players and staff can go around and thank the supporters for those that stay and show their appreciation.

"But it’s more important that we do it to them.”

The Millers face a Cardiff side who have flirted tentatively with the play-offs at times this term, a vast improvement from 2022-23 when they were in the thick of a relegation fight along with today’s hosts.

Offering his take, Evans added: “We will be trying to beat a Cardiff side who could comfortably finish in the top 10 and we know they will be trying to do that under a manager who has transformed the team.

"Earlier in the season, they didn’t know where they were, but they have been wonderful in the last couple of months.