IN THE past two seasons, some Championship sides have managed to stave off the drop with less than 45 points.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor is no mathematician, but expects this season's safety line to be in the high forties or perhaps higher. His fifth-from-bottom Millers side, despite a painful late loss at Reading, remain on target, with more than a point per game, as it stands, with 33 points from 31 matches.

They are three points above the side currently occupying the final relegation position in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It explains why there is no complacency, very wise when you consider the club's recent history.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Taylor said: "We have been in this position ourselves in recent seasons at Championship level in a higher position in the league with our (current) points total. It is going to be mid to late forties if not into the fifties mark (to stay up), which is why points are precious and so, so important."

The Millers' decent form and performance levels of late generate some welcome confidence heading into the run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that five of their next seven fixtures are at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, starting with a double-header with Coventry and then Sunderland on Tuesday evening is another significant consideration in the here and now.

But for Taylor, it is coming up to the time where form is secondary.

He continued: "In the last five games, we have played pretty well, but have only picked up five points.

"It's not a terrible points return, but if we break it down into the next five, 10 and 15 games, we want to pick up as many points as we possibly can. You give yourselves a better chance if you play well, which we generally did on Tuesday but we did not pick up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next couple of games are all about picking up points, I don't care if we do it ugly or how we score or stop the opposition. There has just got to be a greater desire to make sure we execute in big moments.

"It's the business end or whatever you want to call it and it will go in a flash, even moreso with three-game weeks and every time a game passes you by, that's an opportunity to pick up points gone. It won't always be pretty football or the beautiful game."