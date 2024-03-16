Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town: Central defenders take the honours - with one daft five for the Terriers

Rotherham United

Johansson: Standard saves, but did his job. 7

Kioso: Came off late on with injury. 6

Rotherham United's Sam Nombe challenges Huddersfield Town rival Radinio Balker. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Morrison: His booming long throws caused problems. Strong at the back. 7

Humphreys: Early mistake let in Town. Recovered. 6

Revan: Kept busy on his side. Booked. 6

Rinomhota: Very close when he hit the post early on. Decent. 7

Rathbone: Handed an advanced role and got through plenty of work. His break led to Thomas’ dismissal. 7

Cafu: A surprise inclusion. One sublime long-range pass was a highlight. 6

Clucas: Commitment not in doubt. 6

Nombe: Operated on the right and his commitment and energy was good. 6

Wyke: Put himself about. 6

Substitutes: Appiah (Clucas 76) 6.

Eaves (Wyke 76) 6.

Seriki (Kioso 80) 6.

Bramall (Rathbone 88).

Not used: Phillips, Blackett, Lindsay, Ferguson, Odoffin.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Not much to do really. 6

Pearson: Got forward well enough. Decent at back. 7

Helik: Stayed strong in the duel with Wyke. 7

Balker: Showed a nice range of passing at times. 6

Spencer: Booked for clattering into Clucas. Got through a ton of work. 6

Kasumu: Copped a card for simulation late in the half. 6

Hogg: Did what he usually does. 6

Headley: Showed some nifty footwork on occasions. 6

Rudoni: Popped up in some decent positions. Went further forward to support Burgzorg after Thomas red. 6

Thomas: Silly and needless dismissal. 5

Burgzorg: Caused issues for the Millers backline with his pace. Saw a couple of shots held and his decision-making wasn’t always there. 6

Substitutes: Wiles (Kasumu 45). Rawmarsh lad handed a chance at his former club. 6

Edwards (Spencer 90+3).