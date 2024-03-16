Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town: Central defenders take the honours - with one daft five for the Terriers
Rotherham United
Johansson: Standard saves, but did his job. 7
Kioso: Came off late on with injury. 6
Morrison: His booming long throws caused problems. Strong at the back. 7
Humphreys: Early mistake let in Town. Recovered. 6
Revan: Kept busy on his side. Booked. 6
Rinomhota: Very close when he hit the post early on. Decent. 7
Rathbone: Handed an advanced role and got through plenty of work. His break led to Thomas’ dismissal. 7
Cafu: A surprise inclusion. One sublime long-range pass was a highlight. 6
Clucas: Commitment not in doubt. 6
Nombe: Operated on the right and his commitment and energy was good. 6
Wyke: Put himself about. 6
Substitutes: Appiah (Clucas 76) 6.
Eaves (Wyke 76) 6.
Seriki (Kioso 80) 6.
Bramall (Rathbone 88).
Not used: Phillips, Blackett, Lindsay, Ferguson, Odoffin.
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Not much to do really. 6
Pearson: Got forward well enough. Decent at back. 7
Helik: Stayed strong in the duel with Wyke. 7
Balker: Showed a nice range of passing at times. 6
Spencer: Booked for clattering into Clucas. Got through a ton of work. 6
Kasumu: Copped a card for simulation late in the half. 6
Hogg: Did what he usually does. 6
Headley: Showed some nifty footwork on occasions. 6
Rudoni: Popped up in some decent positions. Went further forward to support Burgzorg after Thomas red. 6
Thomas: Silly and needless dismissal. 5
Burgzorg: Caused issues for the Millers backline with his pace. Saw a couple of shots held and his decision-making wasn’t always there. 6
Substitutes: Wiles (Kasumu 45). Rawmarsh lad handed a chance at his former club. 6
Edwards (Spencer 90+3).
Not used: Maxwell, Koroma, Diarra, Matos, Ward, Jones, Jackson.