While no-one of a Huddersfield Town persuasion will need any reminding that the final act of those remarkable events of last spring came from the striker, when his winner against Sheffield United secured the Terriers’ second-tier status, a previous contribution in South Yorkshire was also highly significant.

At the end of February 2016, under a side managed once again by Neil Warnock, Ward provided the catalyst for another stunning act of escapology.

In many respects, it was Rotherham United’s own ‘Kevin Brock’ moment during the 2015-16 campaign.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer gathers at the feet of Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium last Sunday.

The Millers were six points adrift of safety ahead of a home game with Brentford and winless and goalless after three matches under Warnock.

They needed something and it came from Ward, who grabbed the winner in a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

The rest is history. Just as a backpass from ex-Oxford midfielder Brock had big ramifications for beleaguered Everton in 1984. The Blues cashed in on the mistake to score and never looked back.

Another vital contribution from Ward may not quite rank alongside those goals against the Bees or Blades. It wouldn’t rank as a Brock moment either.

Yet it could still be critical in a game of major psychological importance for Town ahead of the final run-in.

Ward’s record at the NYS provides encouragement. A few weeks after his strike against Brentford, he also got the ball rolling for an incredible Millers comeback against Derby.

Three goals down with seven minutes of normal time left, the hosts took a thoroughly improbable point.

Ward also netted at the Millers’ home last season and his goalscoring feats were perhaps the only crumb of comfort when he was part of a Rotherham side who picked up five wins en route to relegation – Warnock had long gone – in 2016-17.

He struck 12 times in that pitiful Millers season, highly commendable in the circumstances.

On his record at the Millers, Ward said: “It’s not too bad. I scored last time, although it was not a great result.

“It’s always good to go back to a former club and it’s obviously a massive game for us. Every game is a cup final now.

“I remember that (Derby) game, wow. Everyone had written us off in that game and we scored three goals late, which was great. There’s some great times and ‘Great Escapes’ and in the first two seasons we were fighting at the bottom and then went down in the third.”

Sadly, the Millers are enduring a season every bit as brutal as in 16-17 when supporters longed for it to be over a fair while before it was.

It’s been similarly harrowing, with two of Ward’s good friends in ex-Cardiff and Town team-mates Lee Peltier and Sean Morrison among those suffering. Professionalism dictates that Ward is assigned with deepening the pain. While Town’s own position is not great, it’s hardly as hopeless as Rotherham’s.

Ward continued: “There’s a few people behind the scenes still and I know Pelts and Mozza as well.

“Everyone now and again (we speak). Mainly Mozza, but I’ve not spoken to him for a while. It’s hard when they are going through a tough time. It’s not been great for them. It’s in our hands whereas we were relying on a few results and others helping us out last season.

“Obviously, no-one wants to be in the position we are in now, but I still think we are in a better position than we were in last season.”

Warnock’s mantra in those memorable survival acts in 15-16 and 22-23 was ‘don’t panic’, adhering steadfastly to the maxim of Captain Mainwaring. Apart from blowing the odd gasket, he kept calm and also lifted spirits.

Andre Breitenreiter may be a very different character to Warnock in Town’s latest safety mission. But his experience and calm is also striking, like with Warnock, according to Ward.

He continued: “There’s times when the manager needs to shout and bawl.

“But overall he (Breitenreiter) is very calm on the training pitch, dressing room and before and after. That’s massive as well.

“I’ve been in situations at clubs in tough times and you can tell the pressure is on the manager and they take it out on the players and it creates a weird atmosphere.