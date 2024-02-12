That is not too far away for his old side and Rotherham United.

If the Millers are to somehow give themselves hope amid their perilous predicament at the foot of the Championship, wins have to arrive very, very soon.

Given their lousy away form, a plethora of points will surely have to come at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, you would venture – and Rotherham now have successive home appointments against Hull and Watford.

Leam Richardson’s side head into the double-header on the back of a 3-0 loss at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

It was a game which had a touch of controversy, but there was nothing to be disputed about the merit of the hosts’ win after they outclassed the visitors.

For his part, the Millers chief is glad there is a quick turnaround to hopefully get events at Elland Road out of the players’ system.

No feeling sorry for themselves, either.

Richardson said: “In football, it’s great as there’s often another game around the corner to give a good account of yourself and come through that, whether it’s individually or as a performance collectively.

“We’ve got to keep building on what we are and where we want to go and be very mindful of the situation that we are in.

“You’ve seen Hull. I know they got beaten (at home to Swansea on Saturday), but you’ve seen how much money they have spent last summer and into this window and they are still off the pace with the four, five, six teams.

“So you can see what the challenge is. But I think it’s great and healthy against some of the best coaches around, players and teams etc. Our lads are up for the challenge.”

What could not be doubted on Saturday was the Millers’ application at least.

At the end, they were still pushing and had chances for a late consolation in probably their best spell of the game.

It spoke positively about their character at least.

Quality levels may be found wanting at times, but there is nothing wrong with their team togetherness, for sure.

Richardson (pictured), whose side have taken just two points from an available 15 so far in 2024, added: “You've got to work hard. You've got to come into training and get strong habits.

"You've got to have belief and consistency and be efficient in what you do. We have to work hard together.

"It's not an individual sport, it's a team one.

"I've never won anything with one or two players, I've won some things with 20 players and a really good staff. It's my job to build the culture and environment.