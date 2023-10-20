Rotherham United v Ipswich Town postponed due to Storm Babet safety concerns

Heavy rain lashed down on Yorkshire all day on Friday, too much for the New York Stadium pitch to cope with once the River Don burst its banks.

At just after 5pm the decision was taken to postpone the game, which was due to be shown live on Sky Sports, on grounds of spectator safety after a meeting between the safety advisory group and the Football League.

Last season, Rotherham's match at home to Cardiff City was abandoned after a torrential downpour at half-time. The Bluebirds were unhappy with the decision but the pitch was simply unable to cope with the amount of water which fell on it.

The Millers spent £500,000 upgrading the pitch in the summer.

Rotherham’s next game is at home to Coventry City on Wednesday, a game which is available on Sky’s red button.