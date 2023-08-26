THE EARLY-SEASON disruption that his Rotherham United side are experiencing as opposed to results and performances has comfortably proved Matt Taylor's biggest bugbear in the opening month of the new season.

Not for the first time at this level, both under his command or his predecessor Paul Warne, the Millers are in need of a break or two. The fixture itinerary certainly does not provide much clemency today.

Rotherham are currently without Grant Hall, Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Peltier, Shane Ferguson, Jamie Lindsay and Georgie Kelly, while Ben Wiles completed his move to Huddersfield Town on Friday (CHECK).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the incoming front, the Millers are hoping to make further transfer inroads.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The resumption of the Championship after the first international break in mid-September could well change the narrative in terms of Taylor's options.

But for now, he must carry on regardless and hope no further issues crop up before the fortnight-long hiatus in terms of more costly injuries or suspensions.

Taylor said: "I'd imagine four of those six (injured players) will be available after that international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last weekend, we were without Freddie (Onyedinma). Now he is back into it, but we lose Haks (Odoffin).

"Every game, we have lost a player due to suspension or injury, that cannot happen after every single game this year, or else we will be on death's door.

"There is nothing too major apart from Shane, we are looking forward to those players coming back and then all of a sudden, you add a couple of new players on top of that and you are getting close to double figures in terms of improving the squad and we get close to where we need to be."

Despite coping with the sort of scenario which would seriously test a seasoned Championship manager, let alone one who is embarking on his first full season leading a club at this level, Taylor has at least been enthused by the Millers' on-pitch displays, in the main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is something, although a bit more fortune with officials would not go amiss.

Taylor added: "Baring the first 45 minutes (at Stoke) when we weren't good, sharp or bright enough and they were a lot better than us, I have been really pleased. It's giving me huge heart and optimism.

"But it's results, goals and clean sheets and winning games. It's easier said than done, but that's our challenge.

"I know we should be able to compete at this level, but we just need a little bit of help from all departments - officials, injuries, recruitment, the club and myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we keep pushing in the right direction, then we'll be fine."

On today's test, he commented: "They (Leicester) have won the Premier League and the FA Cup and have been a Premier League team more than a Championship club and they are really going for it with the backing and recruitment they have had.