Should Rotherham United, winless since Boxing Day and with just three league victories to their name in 2023-24, fail to beat Millwall, then their relegation will be mathematically confirmed.

Even if Rotherham pick up three points, a League One return will also be assured if two from Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Birmingham win today or one wins and Plymouth draw.

In all honesty, the Millers have been League One bound since the early part of the new year and the only thing they are trying to avoid between now and the end of the season is an unwanted place in Football League notoriety.

DESIRE: Rotherham United manager, Leam Richardson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They already hold the record for the lowest number of points in a Championship season which stands at 23 in a similarly desperate 2016-17 campaign.

Given their atrocious away statistics in the past season-and-a-half, then avoiding that fate is likely to depend on home form.

Games against Millwall and Plymouth this week, alongside Birmingham on April 20, represent their best chance against a trio of sides who are in the relegation mix and under pressure.

Boss Leam Richardson said: “We’ve got to take care of ourselves. We’ve got our own pressures and we have built our own pressures this season and pressure obviously through what has happened.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson, pictured during Friday's Sky Bet Championship match at Preston North End. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

"We’ll certainly concentrate on ourselves. External pressures is other peoples. The players’ pressure is to make sure they are available, first and foremost. And when they play to give a really strong account of themselves within a team structure."

It’s been an understandable burden at times for the Millers chief, moreso given some extenuating circumstances he could not have accounted for when he took the job, most notably the major drainage problems at the club’s training ground which has significantly affected pre-match preparations in a wet winter.