UNDER normal circumstances, an EFL Cup home tie against a side two divisions below them in the league pyramid might appear timely for a team heavily beaten three days ago on the opening weekend of the season and seeking atonement.

That does not necessarily apply for Rotherham United.

Thrashed 4-1 at Stoke City in their Championship opener on Saturday, some might venture that the Millers need a confidence boost.

The thoughts of manager Matt Taylor are likely to revolve around who is available and can afford to start.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

His stretched squad will be minus Grant Hall, Liam Lindsay, Shane Ferguson, Tom Eaves, Andre Green, and Lee Peltier.

As much as he'd like to go strong, he cannot and must be pragmatic with the Millers hosting Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Taylor commented: "I don't think they'll be ready for Tuesday.

"If our squad is missing six players, we are a little bit 'locked'. We can always afford to miss one or two. The moment it gets to half a dozen and above we are weaker off the back of it.”

Alongside keeping an eye on the Millers injury count, Taylor is acutely aware of the need for replenishment in the market in the days ahead.

Including tonight's game, they will play five games before the transfer deadline - six if they progress against the Shrimps, who produced an upset in Rotherham in this competition last season and in 2016. .

A lack of senior options saw Taylor name youngsters Ciaran McGuckin and Josh Ayres on the bench for the game at Stoke, while an unproven player at this level in Josh Kayode - just back from a serious injury - came on in the second half.

The club remain in talks with two Premier League clubs regarding loan moves and are waiting on a work permit before confirming the signing of Slovan Liberic midfielder Christ Tiehi.

Taylor continued: "Everyone knows we have (injured) players waiting to come in who just aren't available for whatever reason.