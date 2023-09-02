For Rotherham United, it constitutes a fortune.

As far as manager Matt Taylor is concerned, it must not be the end of the story if the club are to evolve over time and strive to become a part of the furniture at this level following two big deals.

For him, it’s basically the start and the fact that the club have set transfer records in quick succession at the end of the window to sign Christ Tiehi for around £500,000 and then Sam Nombe is not a time for back-patting, as grateful as he is at developments.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

Millers supporters are set for their first glimpse of £1m new arrival Nombe against Norwich City this afternoon.

In the short and medium term, Nombe - who successfully worked with Millers chief Matt Taylor at previous club Exeter City and scored 17 times for the Grecians last season - will add a much-needed fresh goalscoring option for the Millers.

Tiehi, in his mid-20s like Nombe, provides athleticism and bite in the middle of the pitch. Their success is likely to play a key part if Taylor's side are to retain their second-tier status. That could yield longer-term benefits down the line for the club and players.

Buy high, sell much higher, potentially.

On the Millers breaking their transfer record twice in quick succession, Taylor said: "It's progress for us, but not compared to the league, let's be honest, in terms of our club record to elsewhere.

"These are numbers which aren't going to scare the rest of the league, but they are enough to say we are doing things the right way and being the best version of ourselves.

"That's all I can ask from any football club. Can we be our best version? Christ and Sam are both the same age and similar profiles, I keep seeing them as investments.

"If we can see they play well for ourselves, their market will grow to what we have paid for them.

"That's a financial aspect that cannot be underestimated. We are not signing 35-year-old's for 'x' amount of pounds, but 24 year old's for an opportunity at Championship level.

"You show you are a good player and the rest of the league and above will start taking notice.

"We have to almost invest big at the start for a bigger outcome further down the line. We know that could well happen if we get it right, but then we have to get it right on the pitch."

For Taylor, it is about speculating to accumulate and backing your judgment. He has seen - and knows enough - about Nombe to believe that he can enhance his career at Rotherham.

He is conscious that it might take time. Equally, it cannot take too much time. The fact that Taylor believes that the Londoner is a 'Rotherham United type' will hopefully aid in that quest.

Taylor added: "We must be patient to start with as it's a huge step up. I have seen it from League One to Championship level.

"But Sam has got a game which should suit Rotherham United and what it is all about. He is a battering-ram and bulldozer who will not give any peace to the opposition backline, whoever that is.

"He is incredibly raw at times and frustrating. But he will be one who is infectious for the rest of the group and our fan base as well."

There is a school of thought which also suggests that Nombe's signing might just take some of the weight off the shoulders of another player whose signing back in January represented another major outlay for the club in Jordan Hugill.

The target man is a selfless player who works himself into the ground and has to do the hard yards in terms of battling it out with defenders.

The arrival of another physical player in Nombe could free him up, more especially if the Millers do elect to play two conventional forwards.

On a potential spin-off for Hugill, yet to score this season ahead of today's game against his former club Norwich, Taylor said: "I am pleased where his game is getting to.

"He has not had a perfect pre-season, with his body and a knee issue he's had persistently. He's still getting fully up to speed.

"He also needs people like Sam, Georgie (Kelly) and Andre (Green) to really drive him for that competition factor. And we have the option of playing two out and out centre forwards. It can only benefit him.

"We've a front three at the moment and Fred (Onyedinma) is the one getting the headlines as he's scoring the goals.