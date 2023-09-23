Rotherham United v Preston: Matt Taylor eyeing home comforts and a welcome rewind

AT THE end of a long and tough week, it's good to get back to some home comforts.

This is what Rotherham United will be hoping - and certainly their manager Matt Taylor.

Without an away league victory since early November, the Millers have not given a shred of evidence that the run is going to end any time soon, given their poor performances and defeats at Millwall and Huddersfield Town.

It heightens the pressure on their home form and while a haul of four points from nine is decent as opposed to earth-shattering, the quality of opponents whom the Millers have faced thus far adds a fair amount of weight.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

They face another strong side today in early pacesetters Preston.

Taylor said: "We seem to perform well against good teams.

"Preston are a good team and top of the league for a reason.

"We've played Blackburn, Leicester and Norwich and been close to where we need to be in terms of performances.

"We still would like more points from those games. But our home form for a long period of time has generally been strong. We're conscious of where the bodies are and where the minds are on the back of Saturday and Wednesday games.

"It's been a tough couple of games, but we're looking forward to some home comforts that we always speak about and putting in a performance."

On why performances have been chalk and cheese in some respects in terms of home and away form, Taylor does provide one specific reason.

He continued: "We've not performed as well as we expect away from home. We struggled to cover the space away from home.

"The New York stadium is a tight pitch. You're able to get on top of your opposition and put them under intense pressure. We're not quite able to replicate that away from home as yet.

"We just feel a little bit easy to be 'got at' and we've fallen behind a little bit too easily away.

"I think we've learned a lot and I've certainly learned a lot about the group in the last couple of games."

Cohen Bramall will undergo a fitness test this morning, while Taylor will also make a decision on influential midfielder Cafu.