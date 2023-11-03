Rotherham United v QPR: Under-pressure Matt Taylor urges Millers players to show their true colours

Rotherham United’s players have been urged to show their ‘true colours’ by a manager fighting to save his job.

Matt Taylor gave an honest assessment of his side’s surrender at Sheffield Wednesday last Sunday when revealing that the performance led him to conclude he couldn’t trust some of his players.

Now he needs a positive reaction at the New York Stadium, when his third-from-bottom Millers welcome second-from-bottom QPR. “You can talk all day long, but it's all about action,” said Taylor.

“Players have to take responsibility in relation to that. The biggest trust I can put in the players is putting them on the pitch this weekend.

Plenty to ponder for Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Picture: Kerrie Beddows/Rotherham Advertiser)

“My job is on the line. Who I put on the pitch as manager reflects who I trust ultimately. Will they repay that trust with a performance that says they're fighting for the club and they're doing the best they possibly can? I hope so.

“The first action in the game is going to be really important. You all saw what happened ten minutes into (Sunday’s) derby.”

Taylor, pictured, is only seven years removed from his own playing days, so can empathise with the players, having risen to the occasion but also wilted under the pressure during his own career.

“Anyone who has had a career has been there. We've all been beaten in derbies, cup finals, play-off finals. We've failed,” he said. “We certainly failed in the biggest moment on Sunday. We're in a life where failure is not accepted in any way.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor kept the Millers in the Championship last season (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We have to put it to one side and challenge what's next.

“I've played poorly in derbies and big games and felt I'd let myself down. You then have to find a way of showing your true colours.

“I know what I am as a person and I'd like to think I know what the majority of my players are like. I'll learn a little bit more on Saturday.

“Before the game, I'll be able to look at a few of them and say: 'Okay, the previous week happened, now you've got to really show me.' Hopefully by half-time a few will have shown me what I want to see.

“And I'll have shown them. It goes both ways.

“As much as I'll be looking at them for big moments and big performances, they'll be looking for the same from me.”

It is only six months since Taylor was being lauded as the manager who ended Rotherham’s yo-yo existence between the Championship and League One after six seasons, but having kept them up, a start that includes just two wins from their opening 13 games has again put their second-tier status in jeopardy.

With the pressure ramping up, is this the toughest moment in his 13 months as Millers boss?

“No. Making sure the team stayed in the league was my toughest time,” said the 41-year-old.

“The magnitude of that always gets put to one side because it's been and gone.