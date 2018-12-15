Rotherham United v Reading: No chance Millers will underestimate Royals

Rotherham United face managerless Reading today hoping to lose their title as the Championship’s draw specialists.

Manager Paul Warne’s side have amazingly drawn nine of their last 12 outings – including last weekend’s frustrating 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday – to sit 20th in the table.

They are just three points above the bottom three, but have deserved more rewards than the 21 points they have banked.

Today they welcome a Royals side – one of just four teams below the Millers – to the AESSEAL New York Stadium for a proverbial ‘six-pointer’.

“I believe we have an unbelievable chance to win,” Warne said. “In all the games we have played recently it is probably the first one we don’t go into as underdogs.”

Rotherham have been tough to beat at home, losing just once in 10 Championship outings, to Hull City.

They have claimed a couple of impressive scalps, beating Derby County and former Premier League side Swansea City.

“Our home form has been really good. The only game we have lost was against Hull, who are down there as well, so we can’t underestimate [Reading],” said Warne.

“We will go into the game full of confidence and really want to win the game, but what you want and what you get aren’t always the same.”

The Millers will be without striker Kyle Vassell, who looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to a groin problem.

“He hasn’t improved unfortunately, his comeback is going to take a little bit longer,” Warne said.

“He was on the grass yesterday, but pulled up so the physios made the decision to pull him out and give him further tests to see what the issue is.

“He is sore in the groin and with everything we have seen and done the physios can’t understand what the issue is, so they are going to have to do further investigation. So regrettably I don’t think he will be with us this side of Christmas.

“He might see someone and they say he needs an op, he might see someone and they say he needs three weeks complete downtime, or they might say – and I very much doubt – that there is nothing sinister and just play through the pain.

“They are the three options, but I honestly don’t know yet.”