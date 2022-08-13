Rotherham United v Reading: Paul Warne wants ‘sugar’ signings to sweeten his Millers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers chief ideally wants to bring in two new signings before the window deadline.

Another striking option remains a priority with the Millers having lost out to a rival at the 11th hour in their bid to bring in their leading target on loan.

Recruiting another midfielder – and maybe a right-wing back – are other areas where Warne may look to strengthen.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Warne said: “I’d still like to bring in two, although I might not bring in any!

“If there were players who I thought could improve the standard that we can get, I’d have them in now. There isn’t any problem there and the chairman has been brilliant with me. Everyone knows we need a bit. But I’d also like to think fans are just happy with the business we have done.

“I think Grant Hall gives us something and Pelts (Lee Peltier) has been excellent on the training ground and pitch. We have just got to get them 100 per cent.

“It’s unlucky about PK (Peter Kioso’s injury), but Cohen (Bramall) is showing bits and I love Wash (Conor Washington).

“I think another two (in), although maybe I am being greedy.”

Another scorching day will test the fitness levels of all teams this afternoon and with Warne having always put a lot of stock in his side’s physical condition, it may work into the Millers’ hands.

Warne added: “We’ve 20 first-team players and whoever plays, I expect them to give their all. More often than not, they do.