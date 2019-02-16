Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday - ‘Angry’ Scot Bannan looking to avoid further ‘silly’ bookings

BARRY BANNAN admits that it might be wise to keep his counsel on derby day today.

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder is treading another disciplinary tightrope and is conscious of the fact that two more bookings this season will take his tally up to 15 and trigger an automatic three-match ban.

Bannan acknowledges that several of his cautions have been self-inflicted, courtesy of a spot or two of dissent and has accepted that he needs to recognise that silence is golden – and sometimes easier on the wallet too.

On what his spate of bookings has been down to, Bannan said: “A lot of the bookings are probably down to anger. I blame my mum to be honest. We do not know when to shut our mouths!

“A lot have probably been shouting at the referees which I could probably get better at and try not to shout at them. It is hard being Scottish and angry.

“I think most of my bookings have been silly. It is something we have looked at and have spoken to the manager about. I think I will be getting fined if I get any yellow cards for dissent now.”

BEST BEHAVIOUR: Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan. Picture: Steve Ellis

Bannan may be keen not to incur the wrath of Steve Bruce on the disciplinary front, but the Scot has seen plenty of the ‘good cop’ side of his manager since he breezed through the doors – and has been mightily impressed.

“He has got that aura around him,” the 29-year-old said.

“You know when someone walks into the room and you can kind of take a step back and I think he has got that about him. Everybody respects him for what he has done in the game as a player and a manager.

“The first thing that struck me about him is that his man-management skills are brilliant.

“It is easy these days if you are a sub to feel as if you are not part of it, but the way the manager does things is he makes everybody feel part of it and that is good.”