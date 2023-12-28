FEW English Football League managers will have as much on their plate in January as Leam Richardson.

The extent to which Rotherham United's squad has been stretched so far this season is colossal.

Further evidence arrived on Boxing Day when the Millers chief named just seven substitutes, as opposed to the permitted nine. In the previous match, it was six. A squad badly hit by injuries needs replenishment. Alongside that, Richardson must continue to mould a side in his own image in the new year, while somehow keeping the club in with a fighting chance of second-tier survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his quest for new arrivals, he said: “Absolutely, yes. We are screaming out for competition for places. In any competition at any level of football, there’s competition for places; everything.

Working hard: Leam Richardson took over at Rotherham United earlier this month but needs reinforcements.

"It’s healthy as well and helps on the training ground and with the fundamental philosophy you want to portray with your football club and help you evolve.

"It’s a conversation which will be had and fingers crossed, we can evolve and move forward."

For the time being, the Millers are entertaining themselves with seeing out an up-and-down year in uplifting fashion against Sunderland. A re-run of events against another north-east side in Middlesbrough on Tuesday would certainly not go amiss, with the hosts assigned with showing the same levels of resolve and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the challenge posed by Sunderland, Richardson commented: “It’s exactly the same as the previous three, really. They are full of good young players and in a strong position themselves.”

"I’d expect more of the same, which the Championship offers you - really strong challenges. But if we give the same account of ourselves with our work ethic, we will be competitive within that.”

Richardson added: "Every crowd is so important, and they know the importance. The players need that energy. If there’s a recovery run to be made or a penetrating run to be made, the crowd will push them on.