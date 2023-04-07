Rotherham United v West Brom: Training approach to be tailored by Millers manager

MUCH like the home straight of the club’s previous relegation battle at this level in 2020-21, a Rotherham United manager has learnt to recognise that late-season training weeks are far from straightforward.

Two years ago, then Millers chief Paul Warne was mindful of somehow trying to keep his players fresh amid a crippling 12-game marathon in the space of just 36 days - with the main emphasis being on recovery as opposed to full-scale training.

This time around, the Millers' end-of-season schedule is not as exhaustive, but there are concerns all the same for boss Matt Taylor.

Several players - including some key ones at that - in Oli Rathbone, Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys and Shane Ferguson have ongoing injury issues which are being managed on a day-to-day basis.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Peter Kioso and Tom Eaves also have injury problems to contend with leading into today's game with West Brom.

A key defender in Grant Hall is out for the season, while one of the club's biggest assets in Ben Wiles is unlikely to be available until the final weeks of 22-23.

The situation adds to the difficulties which the Millers face in their quest to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of instant returns to League One.

On training being impacted this week - and possibly for the remainder of 2022-23, Taylor said: "It does affect it in terms of numbers and qualities.

"You have to try and get the balance as professional footballers need to train and find a rhythm of confidence and understanding on the training pitch.

"With the eight games remaining, we are in a position where the priority are those matches and being available.

"I hate to say it, but a lot of the players with lingering issues will probably do very little in terms of actual training between now and the end of the season.

"You can only go a certain amount of time doing that. Footballers, like any sportsperson, has to practice their trade. With lots of games in quick succession, we might get away with the next four or five weeks with some doing very little training and just being available for games.

"You can't do that over the course of a season. But it's needs must at the moment.

"The situation is far from ideal, but as long as they are fit and firing and their bodies have the capacity to withstand a game of football, training becomes second to the game.

"With the games, they are not going to lose match fitness. They might lose a bit of sharpness and movement of their feet and ball touches - everything which keeps you in the rhythm of playing games and training really."

Heading into today’s programme, just three points separate five clubs from 18th-placed QPR – one position and point above the Millers - and the side in the last relegation spot in Huddersfield Town, with the bottom end of the table tightening up after Reading's six-point penalty.

Some six-pointers between now and season's end, not least the Millers' rescheduled game with Cardiff on April 25, are sure to provide further intrigue.

Rotherham's run-in looks undeniably tough, with Easter games against two sides who are striving to break into the top six in Albion and Norwich being testament to that.

It is further reinforced by the fact that United also host Luton, Burnley and Middlesbrough before the season is out.

While last weekend's surprise win for relegation rivals Huddersfield against Boro was a result that Rotherham could have done without, it did provide a further reminder that reputations can count for nothing at this level.

In some respects, it should give a touch of encouragement to the Millers in its own way.

Taylor continued: "The Championship will continually throw up those kind of results.

"Even moreso as we go to the stage of the season where, barring probably only a couple of teams, everyone is playing for wins.

"The importance of West Brom winning on Friday speaks for them as the same as us - the same as Norwich.

"The lucrative prize of getting in the play-offs and Premier League is massive.

"Games will start to open up in the next three or four weeks and we've got to make sure we are in those games when they do and (that) we are the ones forcing it for the right reasons.

"There will be surprises or shocks, but they shouldn't be as they happen consistently in the Championship. We've been part of that."

Offering his take on the current relegation picture, Taylor added: "It's three from seven and it's incredible to witness as you look at the size of some of those clubs and the quality within those squads.

"It puts our position into a bit of a realisation that we are still doing pretty well.