ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor set his sights on also pushing Birmingham further into the relegation dogfight next weekend after seeing his side do likewise with QPR.

A double from former Rs loanee Jordan Hugill did the bulk of the damage as the Millers claimed a 3-1 over QPR, who suffered a fifth straight loss and have now just one win from their last 19 league games.

Jamal Lowe’s 83rd-minute penalty looked to have given Gareth Ainsworth’s men a lifeline, but Hakeem Odoffin ended their hopes with a 90th-minute clincher for the hosts.

Rotherham’s win lifted them up to 18th spot in the Championship, climbing above both QPR and Birmingham, who Taylor’s side go to next Saturday.

ON THE MARK: Jordan Hugill struck twice to help Rotherham United see off relegation rivals QPR at the New York Stadium Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Taylor said: “To have 40 points with 11 games left, I am not sure we have been in this position in this league too often.

“We have to make the most of the remaining games. Any points put us in the right direction. We know how difficult this league is and how difficult QPR would be.

“We need to keep on picking up points and building the belief. We wanted to bring QPR back into the mix and we would like to do the same with Birmingham next week.”

Rotherham were ahead after 15 minutes when Hugill tapped in from close range following an incisive move involving Tariqe Fosu and Chiedozie Ogbene.

DELIGHT: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Millers had more chances to add to their lead in the first half but found Seny Dieng in inspired form as he denied Odoffin and Shane Ferguson.

QPR’s best period of pressure came early in the second half with Sam Field firing over the bar before Jimmy Dunne lashed wide on the turn.

Hugill earned the chance to double Rotherham’s lead in the 70th minute after he was brought down by Rob Dickie for a penalty. The striker took the resulting spot-kick himself and sent Dieng the wrong way.

Lowe gave the visitors hope of salvaging something with seven minutes to play when he stroked home from the penalty spot himself after Sinclair Armstrong had been fouled by Wes Harding.

They were then within inches of a leveller from Dickie’s effort but Rotherham sealed the win in the final minutes when Odoffin was on hand to smash into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Taylor added: “It was scrappy at times, without being disrespectful to them. They have changed their style with the new manager. They are very much back to front. I thought we stood up to it relatively well.

“We also showed some quality moments going forward. The goals were quality.

“Their goal came out of nothing. It was a strange feeling. There was a little bit of shock around the ground. It was important we were the aggressor after their goal.

“It was a big moment for Jordan today and the first time he’d been captain. I like what he stands for and the way he plays the game.”

Rotherham United: Johansson, Harding, Wright, Humphreys, Hjelde, Coventry, Odofin, Fosu (Washington 89), Ogbene (Kioso 90), Hugill (Kelly 89), Ferguson (Lindsay 75). Unused substitutes: Bramall, Eaves, Vickers.

QPR: Dieng, Drewe, Dickie, Dunne, Kakay, Iroegbunam (Richards 64), Johansen, Field, Adomah (Armstrong 65), Martin, Lowe. Unused substitutes: Archer, Dozzell, Dixon-Bonner, Gubbins, Aoraha