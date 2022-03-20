Rotherham United will bounce back from Shrewsbury Town setback insists Paul Warne

Daniel Udoh’s opening goal was quickly followed by a red card for Millers defender Angus MacDonald before Elliot Bennett and Ryan Bowman sealed the points for the visitors.

MK Dons’ victory over Cambridge United means Rotherham’s gap to third place is now four points. With seven games remaining, the Millers’ destiny is still in their own hands.

Warne felt the red card was a turning point but admitted Rotherham were far from their best.

POSITIVE VIBES: Rotherham United boss Paul Warne expects his side to bounce back from their defeat to Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s a bad day at the office but we are going to lose football games,” reflected Warne.

“I thought the game was pretty even first half. We were not at our best against a very good side. We knew they were going to be tough, they are one of the in-form sides in the league.

“The sending-off was crucial and it always is. I thought Angus led with his arm and didn’t actually elbow the lad. It was a big turning point for us.

“We tried to stay in the game as long as we could. It’s hard to press when you are down to 10 men because you are going to get popped off.

“It’s a setback, obviously, but the lads have bounced back before and we will give them a couple of days away from football to reset.”

Rotherham do not return to action until April 3 as they head to Wembley for the Papa John’s Trophy Final against Sutton United.

Rotherham: Vickers; Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe, MacDonald; Barlaser (Ogbene 46); Osei-Tutu (Miller 69), Rathbone, Wiles, Ferguson; Smith, Kayode (Wood 46). Subs Not Used: Johansson, Harding, Lindsay, Odofin.

Shrewsbury: Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Flanagan; Bennett (Daniels 83), Vela, Fornah, Leahy, Nurse (Pierre 88); Bowman, Udoh (Bloxham 86). Subs Not Used: Whalley, Burgoyne, Bondswell, Janneh.