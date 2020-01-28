Rotherham United winger Jake Hastie returns to Glasgow Rangers after his loan spell is cut short

ROTHERHAM UNITED winger Jake Hastie's loan spell with the Millers has been cut short and he has returned to parent club Glasgow Rangers.

The 20-year-old made an immediate impression after joining Rotherham in early September and netted on his debut in the South Yorkshire derby at neighbours Doncaster Rovers on September 7.

It was the first of successive goals in his opening three matches for the club, with the wingman also scoring in the 6-1 home demolition of Bolton and notching the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

But he failed to maintain his bright start and has struggled for opportunities in recent times and has now returned to Ibrox.

Hastie made 18 appearances in total for the Millers, with his last one coming in the New Year's Day home win over Blackpool.

His last start arrived in the 2-2 draw at Southend in mid-December.

Meanwhile, the Millers are set to make a decision on the fate of striker Jerry Yates shortly, with Swindon Town keen to bring back the forward to Wiltshire, most likely on loan.

Rotherham took advantage of a recall clause in Yates's season-long deal to bring him back to South Yorkshire last week - to run the rule over him after he netted 13 times in an excellent first half of the season at Swindon.

Yates came on for the Millers in the weekend loss at Peterborough and EFL clubs dictate that he cannot play for another club.

Yates's deal with Rotherham expires in the summer, although the club have an option to extend it by 12 months.