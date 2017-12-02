Bristol Rovers v Rotherham United: Search is on to find another Moore at Rotherham

THE festive month of December may bring a tantalising promise of gifts, but for Rotherham United, the present that they truly crave is likely to be out of reach.

Star turn Kieffer Moore steps out this afternoon at the start of what is likely to be his final month as a Millers player, with parent club Ipswich Town looking certain to recall the 13-goal frontman after the Christmas period.

It remains to be seen whether the Tractor Boys re-integrate Moore, who they can recall in January, into their squad or elect to cash in, but the Millers are making contingencies for life without the 25-year-old.

Finding a suitable loan replacement for Moore may be a weighty mission, but it certainly will not stop manager Paul Warne from painstakingly trying to offset the likely loss of the attacking talisman.

One school of thought suggests that the Millers have themselves to blame after failing to negotiate the permanent signing of Moore before the end of the summer transfer window, but Warne is phlegmatic on that count.

Warne, whose side are winless in their past six league matches ahead of today’s rearranged visit to Bristol Rovers, said: “I could have got Kieffer in on a permanent deal, but it was a bit of a gamble.

“A lot of people told me it was a bad gamble to the time; it could have gone that way and fallen flat on my face.

“We put a bid in the week of him scoring a hat-trick (against Southend).

“It was after the Fleetwood game, the chairman agreed we put an offer in.

“But it was rejected and they let us know he was not really for sale and they wanted him out on loan and see where it took him.

“It is frustrating he is going back, but it shows how well he has done.

“If every loan player who came here got called back all the time, then it would be frustrating, but it would show we have done something right and we would get a good reputation and kudos to us.”

“The loans are there for a massive advantage of giving players game time and now I have got to find something of a similar ilk.”