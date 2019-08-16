Burton Albion v Rotherham United - Warne closes in on his Millers targets

ROTHERHAM UNITED may have a 10-day break from action after this afternoon’s fixture, but the last thing that Paul Warne will be doing is putting his feet up.

The Millers manager is actively pursuing several transfer targets ahead of the 5pm deadline on September 2 and was due to meet a prospective new central defensive recruit on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Warne said: “The interest in the centre-half is still live and it would be a permanent deal.

“I would not expect it to get done by this weekend, if it gets done.

“I want to get a good feel for him. I will go and spend a couple of hours in his time and we will see what we think of each other. It is do-able. Everything that needs to be agreed is already.

“We have other targets as well. This is the easiest one. It does not mean it is the one we will choose. He is available on a free transfer.”

With Tuesday’s scheduled game against crisis club Bury suspended and next Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth postponed due to two major events taking place in the south coast city on the same day, taking something from today’s game at Burton has heightened in terms of importance.

Away from the pitch, Warne plans to utilise the time to positive effect, with adding some new wingers also being a big priority.

He added: “We have a bid in for a winger on a permanent deal and are also looking to bring in two wingers on loan. They would be loans from Championship clubs.

“With the board’s backing, my dream scenario would be to get a centre-half and two wingers.

“The wingers have to be ones that can play in a midfield three or a midfield four.

“They have to be more than just wingers that just stand out there with their feet on the touchline and whip crosses in. They have to have a bit more about them.”