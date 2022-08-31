How can I watch Sunderland v Rotherham United on TV
Rotherham United take their unbeaten record to Sunderland for Wednesday night’s Championship encounter.
Paul Warne’s side have won two and drawn three of their first five matches of the 2022/23 EFL Championship season and face a Sunderland side under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray.
The game is not being broadcast on Sky Sports as the satellite broadcaster is screening Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers instead.
But Millers fans can watch the game that kicks-off at 7.45pm on iFollow for £10.
