How can I watch Sunderland v Rotherham United on TV

Rotherham United take their unbeaten record to Sunderland for Wednesday night’s Championship encounter.

By YP Sport
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:01 pm

Paul Warne’s side have won two and drawn three of their first five matches of the 2022/23 EFL Championship season and face a Sunderland side under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray.

The game is not being broadcast on Sky Sports as the satellite broadcaster is screening Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers instead.

But Millers fans can watch the game that kicks-off at 7.45pm on iFollow for £10.

Click the link in the attached tweet to find out how.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
