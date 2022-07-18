Iceland suffer Euro 2022 exit after 1-1 draw with France in Rotherham

Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir reacts with her child following their team's exit from Euro 2022. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Melvine Malard scored after just 44 seconds for a much-changed French side, who had already secured their progress to the last eight after wins over Belgium and Italy.

Iceland were left to rely on the result of the other match in the group and Belgium’s narrow 1-0 win ultimately saw the Icelanders eliminated.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time but it was not enough, as her team became the first to exit the tournament after drawing all three of their group games.

Iceland players and staff applaud the fans following their exit from the competition. Picture: PA

Brynjarsdottir’s effort meant France’s 16-match winning run came to a close, but their minds were already switching to the prospect of a last-eight clash with reigning champions the Netherlands.

Iceland had put up a good fight, with Sveindis Jonsdottir hitting the bar in response to Malard’s opener but France had the better of the chances.

Sandy Baltimore came close on two occasions before Malard thought she had made the game safe in the 68th minute only to have her goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

VAR also came to Iceland’s rescue two minutes from time when Grace Geyoro prodded the ball over the line only to be adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir scores the equaliser from the penalty spot. Picture: PA.