Kieffer Moore departs as Rotherham United seek to maintain winning momentum

Kieffer Moore departed Rotherham United with a parting gift after helping the Millers clinch an impressive win at Walsall.

The in-form striker – who has been such a hit in League One with Rotherham with 13 goals – has returned to parent club Ipswich Town after being recalled early by boss Mick McCarthy.

It’s nice to win football matches and to finish the year with a win is great for us, especially on the back of the run we are having at the moment. It’s a good place to be Paul Warne

The Millers earned their fourth victory in five games, after Moore came off the bench to help turn the game after Joe Edwards had headed in an equaliser to cancel out Semi Ajayi’s early goal.

It was David Ball who grabbed the all-important winner, to wave farewell to a disappointing 2017 in style.

“It’s nice to win football matches and to finish the year with a win is great for us, especially on the back of the run we are having at the moment. It’s a good place to be,” said Millers boss Paul Warne.

“It wasn’t a classic, it was a little end-to-end. Both sides looked tired at times.

“The change I made at half-time obviously had an impact and Kieffer came on and did what he does well, and he made the second goal.

“There were a couple of good performances, going forward, I thought Bally was excellent. Richie Towell did well for me in the middle of the park and I thought Fordey was a constant threat.

“There were a lot of positives to take.

“To win the game today, gives the lads massive confidence going into the game on Monday.”

Walsall: Gillespie; Devlin, K Roberts, Guthrie, Leahy (Candlin 85); Oztumer, Chambers, Edwards, Morris (Kouhyar 61); Agyei (Jackson 68), Ismail. Unused substitutes: L Roberts, Wilson, Kinsella, Flanagan.

Rotherham United: Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Vaulks, Mattock; Forde; Towell, Frecklington (Wood 63), Williams; Ball (Newell 90), Yates (Moore 45). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Cummings. Ihiekwe, Clarke-Harris.

Referee: G Salisbury (Lancashire).