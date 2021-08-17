Morecambe 0 Rotherham United 1: Michael Smith bags long-range winner

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.

The experienced striker took aim from distance on the hour mark and beat Reading loan shot-stopper Jokull Andresson with a wonderful dipping strike.

The visitors started sharply and Smith had a shot blocked by Anthony O’Connor, before Frenchman Arthur Gnahoua curled an effort agonisingly wide for the home side.

Shane Ferguson produced a fine block to get in the way of Gnahoua’s goalbound shot in the area as the Shrimps threatened again.

But keeper Andresson thwarted Wiles from close-range and then did well to save Smith’s stinging drive.

Midfielder Ben Wiles blazed over in the opening minute of the second half and then substitute Richard Wood forced a good save from Andresson with a header.

Cole Stockton lashed wide as the home nearly caught the Millers on the counter-attack, but Smith then gave Warne’s charges the lead on the hour mark with his sweet strike.

Alfie McCalmont shot just wide of Viktor Johansson’s right upright but Smith nearly secured victory when he headed narrowly over.

Morecambe: Andresson, Mellor, Lavelle, O’Connor, Cooney, McLoughlin, (Phillips 66) Diagouraga, McCalmont, Gnahoua (McDonald 68), Stockton, McPake (Harrison 76).Unused substitutes: Jones, Mensah, Pye, Wooton.

Rotherham: Johansson, Ihieke, Edmonds-Green (Wood 45), Harding, Rathbone, Ogbene, Lindsay, Wiles, Ferguson (Mattock 72), Smith, Kayode (Sadlier 78). Unused substitutes: Barlaser, Miller, Odoffin, Chapman.