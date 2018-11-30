Norwich City v Rotherham United: Family affair for Millers chief Paul Warne

THE symbolism of Rotherham United managing to end their epic wait for a Championship away win at either of their next two destinations will definitely not be lost upon Paul Warne.

An emotional trip to boyhood club Norwich City is on the immediate agenda today, with the Millers then travelling to Hillsborough for a South Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday in a week’s time.

The Millers’ last outing at Carrow Road in October 2016 arrived a month-and-a-half before Norwich-born Warne took the reins, initially on a caretaker basis, at the New York Stadium.

Warne was afforded his own special moment at the Canaries’ expense in January 2017 when the Millers won 2-1 on home soil.

It was a result which did not necessarily please all of his family members, many of whom are Norwich season-ticket holders, including his brother, with his wife’s family also being avid Canaries fans.

But there was an element of pride all the same, just as there will be should the Millers pull off a shock result out east today.

Warne, raised in North Norfolk and brought up as a Norwich supporter and a former player with local non-league sides Diss and Wroxham, said: “It will mean a lot me taking my team to Norwich.

“It means a lot to me to take a Rotherham team to any match in the Championship, but taking them to Norwich will be massive.

“Everyone knows about my dad down there (being ill). All my family are Norwich fans.

“My brother is a season-ticket-holder at Carrow Road, although it seems like he comes to more of our games than Norwich’s.

“It does mean a lot. It will be lovely to take my team there. I will see family and friends and will spend some time with my mum and dad on the Sunday.

“It will be an even better weekend if it is on the back of a really good performance and a win.”

In his two games in Millers colours against Norwich at Carrow Road in his playing days, Warne was involved in two draws.

You have to go back to April 1966 for Rotherham’s last victory there, 2-1, with the Millers having failed to win on their last 10 trips to Norfolk.

The Millers, who have drawn eight of their last 10 matches, are sweating over the fitness of forward Kyle Vassell and winger Jon Taylor ahead of today’s encounter against a Canaries side who have won five of their past six Championship home games.

Taylor came off with a knee issue in the midweek game with QPR and will be assessed today.