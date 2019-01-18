Paul Warne is eager to get Rotherham United’s move for Richie Towell ‘over the line’

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has revealed that loan midfielder Richie Towell could sign for the club permanently in the coming days.

The full-time capture of Towell, who joined on a season-long loan from Brighton in the summer, is one of several key pieces of business that Warne would ideally like to conclude before the end of the window. A forward and a winger are also on his wish list.

It remains to be seen if Warne’s hopes of three transactions transpire, but he believes that his bid to sign Towell – out of contract in the summer – on a permanent basis is currently progressing.

Warne said: “We are quite a way down. Whether we get over the line I do not honestly know. Respectfully, he is a Brighton player first and foremost, but we have had a conversation with them and a conversation with his agent three times this week.

“In my opinion, if it is going to happen it is going to be in the next 48 hours because after that I do not want to mess Brighton or the player about.

“I would like to think it is done – worst case – in the early part of next week.

“If it does not happen then I am not going to treat him any differently to how I treat him, he has been brilliant for me. I would like to keep him at the club.

“We can revisit it in the summer, but I don’t want to drag it out in this window; you use so much energy on many different things.”

Warne’s need for new arrivals has been exacerbated by the news that striker Jamie Proctor will miss the rest of the season following a hip operation.

Kyle Vassell has returned to training after a groin injury, but is not operating at 100 per cent and if the issue does not improve he could also undergo surgery.

Joe Newell (groin) will see a specialist on Monday and is set to be sidelined for a month and Warne has another injury concern with an unnamed player.