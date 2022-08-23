Rotherham United 0 Morecambe 1: Millers fall victim to Carabao Cup shock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne's Rotherham United side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images.

The Championship club, who tasted sweet success at Wembley last season by winning the EFL Trophy, saw their hopes of another dream cup run ended by Arthur Gnahoua’s second goal of the season.

Manager Paul Warne made a host of changes as he rested his first-team stars for Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham City.

But Arsenal loan ace Brook Norton-Cuffy made his debut for the Millers within 24 hours of signing for the South Yorkshire club.

The talented teenager nodded a cross into the path of Jamie Lindsay as he fired over the bar.

Scot Jamie McCart squandered a decent chance when he headed over the bar.

Warne’s side piled on the pressure and Jamie Lindsay was the next to fluff his lines when he fired into the side netting.

After the break, Ollie Rathbone blasted a volley just wide of the mark.

Norton-Cuffy showed just how dangerous he could be as he dinked a cross to the back post, which agonisingly evaded anyone in a red shirt.

And the Millers were made to rue their missed chances as French striker Gnahoua blasted beyond helpless Josh Vickers with 18 minutes to go.

The Millers huffed and puffed as they desperately searched for an equaliser.

Irish striker Chiedozie Ogbene could have sent the game to penalties late on when he fired over the bar before his header also went over.

Home boss Paul Warne admitted his side were not good enough in the Morecambe penalty box.

“We controlled the majority of the match but not the most important part, the goal area,” he said.

“We dominated the first half, but it was different from a Championship game.

“They came and sat in and made it hard to break them down. There wasn’t enough finesse in the final third and, the longer the game goes on, people start to panic instead of doing what they are good at.”

Rotherham: Vickers, Harding, Peltier, McCart, Norton-Cuffy (Ogbene, 64), High, Lindsay (Odoffin, 80), Rathbone (Barlaser, 65), Bramall (Ferguson, 64), Eaves (Kayode, 64), Kelly. Unused substitutes: Johansson, Humphreys, Bola, Wiles.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau, Delaney, Love, Fane, Taylor (Watts, 65), Weir (O’Connor, 65), Gibson (McLoughlin, 81), Connolly, Gnahoua. Unused substitutes: Smith, Mendes, Foden, Rooney, Davison, Major.