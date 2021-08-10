Rotherham United 1 Accrington Stanley 2: Millers knocked out of League Cup

The tie looked to be heading to penalties after Kieran Sadlier’s 76th-minute strike cancelled out Dion Charles’s first-half opener.

But Bishop made no mistake with four minutes to go after Vicktor Johansson was unable to push away a Joe Pritchard shot.

Stanley had shown their intent early with loan man Rai Edmonds-Green having to clear a Matt Butcher header off the line.

Rotherham's Kieran Sadlier. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Charles gave the visitors a deserved lead when he drilled a powerful shot past Viktor Johansson seven minutes before the break.

Sadlier and Freddie Ladapo had shots well saved by Savin either side of half-time.

Pritchard wasted another chance for Accrington when he fired wide after having plenty of time on 54 minutes.

Sadlier fired over from a rebound before he and Oliver Rathbone had shots charged down as Rotherham ramped up the pressure.

And it paid off when Sadlier fired in a beautiful 25-yard free-kick on 76 minutes.

But it was to no avail as Bishop slotted home to consign the Millers to an early cup exit.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Ihiekwe, Edmonds-Green, Mattock, Sadlier, Barlaser (Ogbene 45), Odoffin (Ben Wiles 68), Rathbone, Ferguson, Kayode, Ladapo (Smith 60). Unused substitutes: Harding, Miller, Lindsay, Chapman.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Sykes, Nottingham, Burgess, Rodgers, Butcher, Pell (McConville 78), Morgan, Pritchard, Bishop, Charles. Unused substitutes: Trafford, Mumbongo, Procter, Leigh, Perritt, Nolan