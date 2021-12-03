Rotherham United 1 Stockport 0: ‘We were hanging on’ admits Paul Warne after FA Cup win

The League One leaders reached the third round of the FA Cup, scoring the only goal of the contest just before the break when Michael Smith poked home a low Ollie Rathbone cross.

The non-league side thought they had equalised in the second half only for Paddy Madden’s header to be ruled out for offside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockport continued to push for a leveller in the closing stages but the Millers held on to advance to the next round.

Rotherham United's Michael Smith celebrates scoring their FA Cup winner. Picture: PA.

Warne said: “There are no easy victories, we knew it was going to be really tough. They were really well-organised, there [away support] was amazing, the best we’ve ever had here.

“There was a lot of pressure from Stockport, a lot of set-pieces going into our box.

“We just needed that second goal, that would have settled us down a bit. The last 10 minutes we were hanging on.

“In the end I’m really pleased with the result but I’m not that over the moon with the performance.”

Rotherham United's Michael Smith (left) and Stockport County's Mark Kitching battle for the ball.

Victory means the Millers are now unbeaten in 18 games but they were pushed all the way by a Stockport team who appeared inspired by vocal away support.

Ashley Palmer was another to go close to a leveller for the visitors in the second half when his header sailed narrowly wide.

As Dave Challinor’s men searched for a goal, Rotherham looked dangerous on the break but were unable to double their advantage against a side 55 places below them in the league pyramid.

Rotherham: Vickers, Edmonds-Green, Wood (Harding 46), Ihiekwe, Ogbene, Wiles, Barlaser (Odofin 81), Miller (Mattock 81), Rathbone (Lindsay 65), Ladapo,Smith (Grigg 75). Unused substitutes: Johansson, Sadlier, Bola, Kayode.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Barclay (Hogan 77), Palmer, Kitching (Raikhy 85), Southam-Hales, Collar (Madden 55), Croasdale (Rooney 85), Rydel, Sarcevic, Crankshaw (Connor Jennings 77), Quigley. Unused substitutes: Minihan, Fish, Ross, Fryers.

Referee: O Yates (Staffordshire).