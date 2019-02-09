Rotherham United 1 Wigan 1: People don’t go out to miss chances - Warne

ROTHERHAM United forced a dozen corners but could not conjure a winning goal in this game between last season's League One champions and the play-off winning hosts.

Central defender Clark Robertson headed home his second goal of the season to put the Millers ahead but Josh Windass equalised for the Latics within four minutes in the first period at the New York Stadium.

The point kept the Millers out of the drop zone with third-bottom Reading drawing at Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham chief Paul Warne reverted to a back four after having gone with three central defenders in the goalless draw at Millwall. Semi Ajeyi was employed in a holding role in front of the defence as Anthony Forde and Jon Taylor replaced Michael Ihiekwe and Jerry Yates.

Wigan manager Paul Cook brought in Chey Dunkley for Cedric Kipre at the heart of the defence in a move designed to combat the Millers’ physical threat. Everton loanee Beni Baningime came in for his debut and replaced Lee Evans in midfield.

Nick Powell was allowed to return home to be with his family for the birth of his second child and Gary Roberts took his place on the bench.

Rotherham's biggest threat came from the long throws of Will Vaulks in the early stages, though goalkeeper Jamie Jones had to raxce out of his area to prevent Taylor racing clear.

Taylor forced Rotherham's second corner in the 19th minute and Wigan captain Danny Fox was laid out as the flag kick came over. The central defender was placed on a stretcher and carried away five minutes later with his neck in a brace. Kipre replaced him.

The break did not put the Millers off their stride and when Vaulks crossed from the left, central defender Clark Robertson headed powerfully home from six yards to make it 1-0 in the 28th minute.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Wigan attacked down the right and Nathan Byrne found Windass in space in the area to fire across Marek Rodak into the far side of the goal to make it 1-1 in the 32nd minute.

Reece James bent a free-kick into the arms of Rodak and Michael Smith hit over an instep volley at the other end from just seven yards after Richard Wood had headed a deep cross from Forde back across the area.

Jones also arched back to tip the ball over from Smith's header from a free-kick from Vaulks before seven minutes of stoppage time was signalled. Neither side capitalised.

There were no changes made at the break.

Rotherham forced three corners in quick succession without reward.

Kipre was the first in the book for a foul on Vaulks in central midfield but the free-kick was cleared.

Joe Mattock did well to head clear a dangerous cross for Wigan's first corner in the 58th minute. Clarke, whose downward header had been held by Rodak, forced their second two minutes later but that, too, did not prove a breakthrough.

Rotherham responded and Wood's header from yet another long throw from Vaulks was headed over his own bar by Kal Naismith.

Kipre headed over inside the six-yard area from a free-kick before Taylor was replaced by Joe Newell for the Millers ahead of their sixth corner of the half, which he swung in.

Robertson was treated for a right leg injury but continued.

Richie Towell replaced Matt Crooks in the 79th minute as the Millers pressed for a winner, forcing their seventh and eighth corners of the half straight after his introduction.

Forde went into the book for a late foul but Dunkley flashed his header wide from the free-kick and the Millers held out as the Latics applied late pressure.

Millers boss Paul Warne said: “I thought we caused them no end of problems and should have really gone in up at half-time.

“We haven’t not won the game by a lack of effort. People don’t go out to miss chances but collectively we have to take them to win games.

“It was a perfect opportunity. Had we won, we could have pulled Wigan back into it, tried to get away from Reading and got closer to Millwall. If we would have taken three points it would have looked great.

“Their goal was an amazing finish but it’s still stoppable from our point of view. In the last 10 minutes they finished stronger than us. Windass caused us problems.”