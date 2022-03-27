The 24-year-old, who plays his club football in League One with Rotherham United, scored his third goal in six senior appearances for his country and also set up Alan Browne’s late equaliser in a 2-2 friendly draw with world No 1 side Belgium.

Asked if he could have expected Ogbene to have made such an impact so quickly, Kenny said: “No. I knew he would be a real threat for us and that he had great attributes, but it’s a spectacular start.

“To score three goals in two qualifiers and then a big game against the world No 1 team. Apart from his goals, he gives us so much at the moment.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: PA

“We ask some of the players to elevate their performances above their club form because that’s what we need to do. If we’re going to be competing with Belgium or Portugal or Serbia or any of those teams, we need our players to elevate their performances above what they can do even for their clubs playing for Ireland. That’s what we need them to do, and Chiedozie certainly is doing that.”

Trailing to Michy Batshuayi’s 12th-minute strike, Ireland dragged themselves back into the game courtesy of Ogbene’s acrobatic overhead effort, but looked to be heading for defeat when Hans Vanaken’s header crashed into Seamus Coleman and past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, they refused to throw in the towel and got their reward when Browne headed home Ogbene’s 86th-minute cross.

Ogbene said: “These are world No 1s and we matched them today.

“That is how far we have come in the last 12 months. We want to be up there with the best and this is where we want to play.