Rotherham United duo nominated for league awards

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Paul Warne, whose Millers side are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions, is in the running for the managerial award following an outstanding return of 13 points from five unbeaten league games last month, which saw his team score 14 times and concede just twice.

Along the way, United posted statement victories over Sunderland, Portsmouth and MK Dons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne – who previously won the award in December 2017 – is competing against Wycombe Wanderers chief Gareth Ainsworth, whose side secured four wins and two draws in an unbeaten October and Plymouth counterpart Ryan Lowe, whose high-flying Argyle side picked up 14 points from league six matches.

Oxford’s Karl Robinson – whose side picked up four wins from five league games last month – completes the shortlist.

Meanwhile, in-form Millers striker Michael Smith is among the nominees for the players’ gong in October – following a stellar start to the campaign.

Smith scored five goals and provided two assists last month, with his feats including a brilliant back-heeled goal against Sunderland. The north-easterner has found the net 13 times already this term.

Also on the shortlist is former Doncaster Rovers full-back Danny Andrew, now at Fleetwood Town, Wigan winger James McClean and Accrington midfielder Harry Pell.

The winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt has pulled out of the latest England Under-20s squad for their upcoming clash with Portugal.

Gelhardt was originally named in the squad alongside club team-mates Sam Greenwood, Lewis Bate and Cody Drameh, but has now been forced to withdraw due to injury, while the latter has now been promoted to Lee Carsley’s Under-21s.

The 19-year-old was missing from Leeds’s squad for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City with an unknown injury.

He has now returned to Thorp Arch in order to aid his recovery as he looks to get back fit for the Whites’ trip to Spurs after the international break.