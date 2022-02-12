Rotherham United fans are so welcoming, so why are a few ruining it for the rest - Sue Smith

The area we broadcast from at the New York Stadium is very close to them, and they walk past.

I was there once with Final Score on a freezing day and a Rotherham fan came up and said, ‘Oh love, you look so cold,’ and went to give me his gloves. Later, another offered me a sweet.

Every time I go, I just have a nice feeling about the club so it was sad to see one or two people who are not proper fans do that.

Rotherham United's Michael Smith interacts with a pitch invader during the Sky Bet League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. (Picture: Will Matthews/PA)

There have been other incidents at a couple of recent Rotherham away games, and others elsewhere last weekend – a Leicester City fan throwing punches at Nottingham Forest’s Keinan Davis, a Leyton Orient player racially abused and Morecambe versus Bolton Wanderers suspended because of that. A female assistant referee at Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday was apparently abused and had objects thrown at her by away fans.

So thank goodness for the FA Cup.

The weekend started with former Leeds United defender Sol Bamba scoring his penalty in Middlesbrough’s shoot-out win at Manchester United. Every game he plays since recovering from cancer is great to see.

Forest chalked up another win for the Championship but the style they knocked holders Leicester out with was so impressive. You hear so many Forest fans talk about how they love watching their team and the way Steve Cooper turned it around since coming in early in the season with the team bottom is brilliant.

Luke Molyneux of Hartlepool United interacts with fans following their sides defeat after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Crystal Palace and Hartlepool United at Selhurst Park on February 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The biggest fairytale came when non-league Boreham Wood knocked out Bournemouth to set up a trip to Everton.

One of their players, Kane Smith, is a massive Everton fan and rushed into the changing room at full-time to put on his Tony Hibbert shirt before celebrating with the fans.

I love the stories of the chairman, Danny Hunter, remortgaging his house to pay his players in lockdown and doing food shops for all the staff.

It is unreal they have not conceded in this season’s FA Cup and when we interviewed Danny on Sky he was super-positive about his team. When asked: “Can you beat Everton?” he just said: “No.”

Kidderminster Harriers' players applaud suppporters on the pitch after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Kidderminster Harriers and West Ham United at Aggborough Stadium (Picture: GEtty Images)

As an Evertonian I wish I was so sure. I bet he is telling his players to look at how closely Kidderminster Harriers from the division below ran West Ham United.

You do not always see that same family feel at Premier League clubs, but Crystal Palace showed their class, paying for Hartlepool United’s supporters coaches. They and their fans raised enough money for a year of cancer treatment for Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee’s wife.

The League Two club showed their respect, tidying the changing room before going home. It was cleaner than my house!

I saw the football community pull together recently with all the support I and some of my friends had when we cycled from Anfield to Elland Road to raise money for my ex-Leeds team-mate Stacey Daniel, who needs £50,000 to treat her multiple sclerosis. Thank you so much if you donated. She still has lots to raise so if not, please do if you can.