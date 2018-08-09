Rotherham United hopeful of loan reinforcements after quiet window

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne remains hopeful of recruiting at least one loan signing tomorrow after the permanent transfer window deadline passed without any further additions to their ranks.

A largely frustrating window ended with no further newcomers checking in at the New York Stadium, with the Millers now having to focus on the loan market, with EFL clubs allowed to sign players on standard loan or on loan with a future option to buy until August 31.

A big priority area for the Millers is central midfield, with Warne shorn of options in the middle of the pitch and having just two fit and available senior midfielders in that department.

The Millers have been linked with several players, including former loanee Richie Towell.

Warne, whose side welcome Ipswich Town in their home Championship opener on Saturday, said: “There is one (target) who we have been told that we won’t know about until Friday whether we can have him.

“We are the club he wants to come to and his agent wants him to come to us and we would be the best club for him. But we won’t know until Friday.

“Hopefully, I would like to think that I can announce at least one (player). I have been frustrated not getting the permanent ones over the line and we have put bids in, but unfortunately it is not the case.”