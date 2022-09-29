The latest news from around the Championship

Rotherham United have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next manager.

The Millers were dealt a blow following Paul Warne’s exit to Derby County.

They are currently 8th in the Championship table.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the division...

Rotherham United managerial latest

Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden is said to be keen on the Rotherham United job, with Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner deciding to reject the Millers (Alan Biggs).

Sheffield United ace is a wanted man

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is on the radar of Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona (Jeunes Footeux).

Burnley midfielder attracting interest

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, who has scored four goals so far this term, is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment (The Athletic).

QPR planning for January

QPR boss Michael Beale has said he wants to suss out the rest of the clubs in the Championship by playing them before deciding what he needs to do in the January transfer window (West London Sport).

Middlesbrough man returns

Middlesbrough midfielder Isaac Fletcher has returned to the Riverside Stadium following the expiration of his loan spell away at National League side Scunthorpe United (Official club website).

Stoke City teenager pens deal

Stoke City youngster Ethan Lowe, who is 17-years-old, has penned his first professional contract with the club (Official club website).

Sunderland defender’s injury latest

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins is making ‘progress’ on his road to recovery but isn’t expected back until after Christmas. He needs to get some U23s minutes first (Sunderland Echo).

Hull City eyeing permanent deal for winger