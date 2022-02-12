Rotherham United: Paul Warne targets a maximum return from Hillsborough trip

The South Yorkshire rivals have both claimed 15 points from their last six games, with only Bolton Wanderers bettering that return in the same period.

Wednesday’s win over Wigan Athletic in midweek paved the way for the Millers to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the table, as they recorded a 1-0 success at AFC Wimbledon.

Rotherham, who have played three more games than second-placed Wigan, have won the most games of any League One side this term and Warne believes the way his side approach matches has played a big role in that.

“We haven’t gone into any game away from home, or at home, thinking a draw will do,” said Warne.

“We have no intention of coming to Hillsborough and playing for a draw, it is not how we play.

“We will play on the front foot and might be a bit vulnerable at the back. Wednesday will play on the front foot, their supporters will want them to dominate the ball and that could leave them vulnerable at the back.

“I just think it is going to come down to one or two moments.”

Paul Warne. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Given Rotherham have a nine-point advantage over third-placed MK Dons, having played a game fewer, it might be easy for the Millers squad to become complacent.

Warne has already guided the Millers to promotion from League One twice and explained how he keeps his squad grounded.

He continued: “Since the first day in pre-season we discussed what we wanted to achieve and they know how many points we need to do that.

“We always aim for about two points a game, over the course of the season. So after every 10 games you know where you are.

“The lads can taste the finishing line but they know they are a long way from it. If they aren’t performing they will get told. We don’t give out fake compliments here and we don’t pick the team on sentiment.”

He added: “We’re not that excitable, we try not to get too down on defeats or too high on victories.

“I appreciate the enormity of the next two being a local game and a top of the league game against Wigan, so it would be great to win those or be competitive and get something out of them, but if we don’t we just have to look to the next.

“The games are that thick and fast for all of the clubs that you don’t have time to ponder.”

Rotherham are set to be without striker Will Grigg for at least eight weeks, after he picked up a hamstring injury at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

“I don’t really like to put a timeframe on Griggy’s because the physios told me, but we think he might be about eight weeks,” said Warne.

“His is a severe hammy. There was obviously nobody near him when he did it.

“It’s a massive blow. Griggy has got back to looking really sharp and his offside goal was very harsh as well.