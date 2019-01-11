Rotherham United sign former Glasgow Rangers midfielder

ROTHERHAM UNITED have made their first capture of the January transfer window after signing midfielder Matt Crooks from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Leeds-born player, a target for the Millers last summer, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal and adds a much-needed fresh option in the middle of the park following Ryan Manning’s loan return to Queen’s Park Rangers.

Crooks, who turns 25 later this month, started his career as a trainee at Huddersfield Town and has also had permanent spells at Accrington and Glasgow Rangers, briefly.

The Yorkshireman has netted six times for the Cobblers this term, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Macclesfield in October and has enjoyed a productive season at Sixfield