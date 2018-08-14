Rotherham United v Wigan: Paul Warne plays patient game over transfers

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne is prepared to bide his time in his quest to land his prime midfield loan targets.

He has made no secret about the fact that bringing in some recruitments in the middle of the park is his overwhelming transfer priority in the loan market, but his hopes of bringing in at least one signing before last weekend failed to materialise.

But Warne remains calm in his transfer pursuit and is hopeful that his patient approach will ultimately pay off.

Warne said: “Whether I can get one signing in before this weekend I do not know.

“But what is apparent is that there will be at least one midfielder joining us before the window shuts.

“But I am trying to get my No 1 and No 2 targets in at the moment. It is taking a lot longer than I would have wanted, but I do not want to use my loans up on someone else and they become available.”

Warne will make a number of changes this evening mindful that a tough Yorkshire derby at Leeds United is on the horizon.

“I am not setting out not to win, I want to go through. But I am also looking at the bigger picture as well,” the Millers’ chief admitted.

“A lot of the Championship teams will do the same. There will be a lot of changes.”

Last six games: Rotherham WDWWLW Wigan WDDWWL.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Last time: Rotherham 1 Wigan 3; November 25, 2017; League One.