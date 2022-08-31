Rotherham United’s unbeaten start ended in second-half goal blitz at Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers had won two and drawn three of their opening five matches in what had been a promising start for a club that has yo-yoed between the second and third tiers the last five season.

But they were no match for the tidal wave of enthusiasm that greeted Mowbray’s first game in charge.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne insists there is no reason to be concerned.

Sunderland's Ross Stewart (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal against Rotherham (Picture: PA)

Warne said: “It wasn’t what I wanted. Firstly, congratulations to Tony, nice to have him back in football.

“It’s difficult when you come and face a team with a new manager, but Sunderland have been playing well anyway. I knew it would be a tough place without a new manager getting the place bouncing.

“The first half we weathered a storm, created a few chances, and on another day we might have nicked a goal.

“Second half they played the game we wanted to play, they had one-on-ones, their attacking players had a good night, with balls in the box we didn’t defend. The scoreline could have been greater. I have no complaints about the result.

Paul Warne: Saw his Rotherham United side suffer a 3-0 defeat at Sunderland. (Picture: PA)

“I’m not raging. I know what this league is like. We need to have 11 players at their best. The start has been really good and it’s a positive start, but today was a game too far. There’s no time to feel bad, we have to take it on the chin and move onto the next one.”

Stewart struck the crucial opening goal in the 52nd minute and followed that up with a second in the 65th minute to put Sunderland on track for the points against the Millers.

And the impressive Jack Clarke, who had created the first two, scored himself with 20 minutes remainint.

With chants of ‘Tony Mowbray’s red and white army’ reverberating around the Stadium of Light, the home side kept putting Rotherham under pressure without forcing goalkeeper Viktor Johansson into a save.

Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone (centre) battles for the ball with Sunderland's Corry Evans (left) and Dan Neil (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ellis Simms controlled Alex Pritchard’s ball forward before finding the side-netting.

Simms teed up strike partner Stewart to drill a low effort wide of the far post, with Rotherham struggling to come to terms with the tempo. Stewart went even closer when he turned Lynden Gooch’s cutback goalwards after a good run to the byline, only for Millers defender Wes Harding to clear on the line.

And Rotherham’s Oliver Rathbone almost made Sunderland pay at the other end when goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was needed to make a strong save from the midfielder.

Patterson was alert again when he made an even better stop to hold a Ben Wiles strike destined for the bottom corner.

Sunderland continued to press after the restart before Stewart finally scored seconds later.

Clarke got to the byline and crossed low into the area for the Scotland international to wrap his foot first time around a finish that powered between Johansson’s legs.

The same combination made it two. Clarke’s perfect pass with the outside of his right boot was perfect for Stewart to confidently finish at the back post.

And in the 70th minute Clarke scored himself, darting into the area with a lovely run before finishing low inside Johansson’s bottom-right corner.Sunderland: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Neil (Embleton 88), Evans, Clarke (Wright 83), Pritchard (Roberts 68), Simms, Stewart. Unused substitutes: Bass, Matete, Hume, Alese.

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding (McCart 75), Wood, Peltier, Barlaser (Lindsay 75), Brook Norton-Cuffy, Rathbone, Wiles, Ferguson (High 68), Ogbene (Kelly 75), Washington (Eaves 64). Unused substitutes: Odofin, Vickers.