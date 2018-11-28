Timing of QPR equaliser hard to take, admits Rotherham United chief

Paul Warne admitted QPR deserved to earn a draw against his Rotherham United side - he just wished they’d have scored earlier.

The Millers led 2-1 going into the first of five minutes of stoppage time when Luke Freeman steered a header beyond Marek Rodak in the Rotherham goal to rescue a point for Steve McClaren’s Rangers.

Given Rodak had been forced into two top-class saves 10 minutes earlier to deny Freeman and Eberechi Eze, then QPR were full value for at least a point.

It was just the timing of the equaliser that stung Rotherham, especially after it was they who had earned a dramatic late draw against Sheffield United just three days earlier.

“It was hard to take because the goal was so late on,” said Warne.

“If they’d have scored in the 75th minute say and we’d have played out a draw it would have felt like a good point.

“But because we conceded so late it felt like a defeat. It’s hard to take - but it was the other way around Saturday.”

Rotherham twice led in the opening half on Tuesday night, firstly through a smart goal from Will Vaulks and then again when Clark Robertson headed them into a 2-1 lead in the 15th minute.

Despite the setback of Freeman’s equaliser, Rotherham have been beaten only once in the Championship in the last 10 games, but equally, have won only once.

“From the aspect of taking on a top team and going toe-to-toe with them, we’re pleased,” said Warne, who takes his team to face table-topping Norwich City on Saturday.

“The dressing is quiet tonight but that shows how far this group have come.

“Everyone’s a bit low because three points are difficult to come across, especially us, but a 2-2 when we have not played very well could be a good point at the end of the season.

“Two years ago we’d have lost that game tonight.”