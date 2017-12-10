Verdict: Rotherham United celebrate first win in eight like it’s a ‘promotion’

Manager Paul Warne said Rotherham United’s come-from-behind victory at Blackpool felt like a ‘promotion’ given how long they had gone since last tasting victory.

A late second-half double from David Ball saw the Millers turn the tables on Blackpool and record their first win for eight matches.

“I was pretty excited to be honest,” said Warne after Ball strucvk the winner in the 87th minute after bundling home the leveller 11 minutes earlier. “It’s been a while since we tasted victory.

“It felt like a promotion in the dressing room.

“I’m glad the lads have stopped the points rot. It’s a good day at the office for us.

“Bally got his two goals and his work rate was unbelievable. He’s the best footballer we have at the club. I’m really pleased for him.”

A double substitution at half-time, when Warne took off Jonson Clarke-Harris and Michael Ihiekwe and brought on Jerry Yates and Anthony Forde, turned the game in the visitors’ favour. They had been second best prior to that and trailed to Kelvin Mellor’s 21st-minute strike.

“There were a lot of things I didn’t like at half-time, so we shook it up,” said Warne.

“I made some changes and played a different way and we were more on the front foot,” added Warne. “I thought Jerry and Fordey had massive impacts. We had a lot more legs behind us and it allowed us to get behind them a lot more.”

Blackpool: Allsop, Mellor, Aimson, Robertson, Taylor, Spearing (Philliskirk 89), Ryan, Longstaff (Cooke 82), Solomon-Otabor, Vassell (Delfouneso 10), Daniel. Unused substitutes: Williams, D’Almeida, Gnanduillet, Quigley.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Ajayi, Wood, Ihiekwe (Yates 46), Emmanuel, Vaulks, Williams, Towell, Mattock (Cummings 87), Ball, Clarke-Harris (Forde 46). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Onariase, Wiles.

Referee: M Heywood (Cheshire).