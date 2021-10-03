Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green ensure Rotherham United look every inch promotion candidates

Rotherham won comfortanly at Cheltenham Town, avoiding the potential banana skin that these types of fixtures can throw up.

In each of their last two League One promotion campaigns, Rotherham had fewer points after 10 games, pointed out coach Hamshaw, and now they have three more points, are up to fourth, and looking every inch promotion contenders.

Manager Paul Warne said: “The overall scoreline could have been a 5-1, but we respect Cheltenham. They’re a well-coached team and we told our players not to look at the table because they had only played four games at home before today and beaten some very good sides. Luckily today our quality came through in the last half-hour.

Millers' Will Grigg (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I’m really pleased with the lads and the back-to-back wins.”

Rotherham always looked the more likely to break the deadlock after the first half and it was summer loan capture Will Grigg on the mark, followed up from close range after Scott Flinders could only parry a low shot from Daniel Barlaser in the 51st minute.

The second was a fine first strike for the club from defender another loanee, Huddersfield’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who found the bottom left corner from 22 yards after Cheltenham wasted an opportunity to clear the danger.

Cheltenham Town: Flinders, Blair, Long, Pollock, Freestone, Barkers, Perry, Thomas, Sercombe (Chapman 81), May (Norton 81), Joseph (Vassell 74). Unused substitutes: Evans, Williams, Bonds, Horton.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe, Barlaser, Sadlier (Ogbene 68), Rathbone, Wiles, Ferguson (Miller 68), Smith, Grigg (Ladapo 77).Unused substitutes: Harding, Kayode, Odofin, Vickers.