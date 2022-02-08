Wimbledon 0 Rotherham United 1: Josh Kayode sends Millers nine points clear

Paul Warne has overseen five wins in a row (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Millers notched a fifth straight win thanks to sub Josh Kayode’s first league goal.

The Millers made a lively start down in the capital, and went close to an early opener when Michael Ihiekwe’s looping header bounced onto the roof of the net.

Michael Smith also produced a headed effort which fizzed narrowly off target. The Millers were well on top in the early stages, unsurprising, given that the hosts were without a League One victory in their previous 10 matches.

The Millers bossed the final 10 minutes ahead of the interval, with Joe Mattock and Shane Ferguson both going close with half-chances. The breakthrough almost came for the Millers in the 53rd minute when Smith was denied by a brilliant point-blank save from Nik Tzanev.

The visitors did strike on the hour mark when sub Kayode, just four minutes after coming on, slid the ball under Tzanev after darting in to meet Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross. The lead was almost doubled three minutes later when Wes Harding’s glancing header clipped the crossbar.

Ben Wiles and Angus MacDonald also went close late on as the Millers cruised home in the end.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Kalambayi, Heneghan, Csoka (Nightingale, 46), Alexander, Hartigan, Marsh, Guinness-Walker, Rudoni (McCormick, 76), Cosgrove, Assal (Ablade, 71). Unused substitutes: Chislett, Awokoya-Mebude, Osew, Broome.

Rotherham United: Vickers, Harding, Ihiekwe, Mattock (MacDonald, 80), Barlaser, Ogbene, Lindsay (Odoffin, 90), Wiles, Ferguson, Smith, Grigg (Kayode, 56). Unused substitutes: Johansson, Ladapo, Kelly, Bola.